Tim Cook says the Fight to Protect Privacy is a Crucial One

Calling it "one of the most essential battles of our time," Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday that his company will continue to fight for data privacy protections that are in the best interests of consumers.

Cook also pushed back against charges that his company's tight controls over its app store are anti competitive. While Apple maintains that the controls protect consumer security and privacy, the store is the only official way to download apps to iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Apple Watches.

Speaking at the International Association of Privacy Professionals' Global Privacy Summit, Cook said privacy continues to be threatened by the "data industrial complex," which seeks to collect information about everything from the restaurants people eat at and the stores they shop at to the websites they browse.

While those companies claim that they're collecting that data in order to provide consumers with a more custom experience, they usually don't give them a choice about it, Cook notes.

"Who would stand for such a thing if it were unfolding in a physical world?" he asked, noting that few people would actually agree to have someone with a camera follow them as they took their child to school, or watch them as they worked on their laptop.

"You wouldn't call that a service, you'd call that an emergency," he said. "In the digital world it is one too."