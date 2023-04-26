Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Asus Gaming Handheld, Hands-OnClimate and a Livable FutureWayfair's Huge 48-Hour SaleComparing Mortgage RatesBest Solar Batteries7 Tips to Protect Your EyesVerizon 5G Home InternetEV Tax Credit

This Setting in Microsoft Edge Is Leaking Websites You Visit: How to Disable

The problem seems to stem from an error in Edge's new creator follow feature.

imad-khan
imad-khan
Imad Khan Senior Reporter
Imad is a senior reporter covering Google and internet culture. Hailing from Texas, Imad started his journalism career in 2013 and has amassed bylines with The New York Times, The Washington Post, ESPN, Tom's Guide and Wired, among others. He also hosts FTW with Imad Khan, an esports news podcast in association with Dot Esports.
Expertise Google, Internet Culture
See full bio
Imad Khan
2 min read
Microsoft Edge icon logo

Microsoft Edge is sending URLs visited to Bing's API website. 

 Illustration by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge web browser appears to be sending all URLs visited to its Bing API website, The Verge reported earlier Tuesday after the issue came to light last week.

Reddit user, Hackermchackface, noticed full URLs visited were showing up on bingapis.com, including locally hosted URLs and IP addresses. The site can't be reached as of publishing, but Microsoft said it's investigating the issue.

Further investigation by Hackermchackface found the issue stemmed from Microsoft Edge's "follow content creator" feature. This feature allows people to follow their favorite YouTubers and other content creators in Edge, receiving updates on their latest uploads. Previous versions of follow content creator would only send URLs to Bing APIs for websites that supported the feature, such as Pinterest, YouTube or Instagram. There's also a master filter that is meant to block certain URLs, like WhatsApp, Pornhub and XNXX. 

This issue seems to have popped up in Edge version 112.0.1722.34, released on April 7. Turning off this feature may resolve it. 

The feature is now enabled by default in Microsoft Edge, Rafael Rivera, a software engineer for the Ear Trumpet app, told The Verge, and is incorrectly "sending nearly every domain you visit to Bing."

Your browser history contains lots of personal information, including your interests, location, relationship status, financial status, medical condition and more. Cybercriminals could use this information to impersonate you and steal your identity, or for personalized "phishing" emails or other attacks. Data miners could also sell your information for use in targeted advertising. 

How to disable Microsoft Edge 'follow content creator' feature

  1. Open the Microsoft Edge web browser
  2. Go to Settings
  3. Navigate to Privacy, Search and Services
  4. Scroll down to Services
  5. Turn off Show suggestions to follow creators in Microsoft Edge.