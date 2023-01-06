Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
Google Agrees to Pay $23 Million Over Privacy Issues, Report Says

If the settlement is approved by a judge, California residents could get a check from Google.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Google internet search
James Martin/CNET

Google has agreed to pay $23 million to settle a California class-action lawsuit over search engine privacy issues, according to a Thursday report from Bloomberg Law. The deal still needs court approval. 

The lawsuit, which has been ongoing since 2010, alleges that Google violated users' privacy by sharing with third parties search terms used in queries. 

As part of the settlement, Google would pay the agreed-on $23 million, which might be distributed to California residents in the future, and the company would add disclosures about how it shares search terms. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported settlement. 

Last year, Google agreed to pay $100 million in a settlement over privacy violations. Google Photos' Face Grouping tool allowed users to organize images of the same person via facial recognition algorithms, but Illinois law requires companies to have a written release for storing this kind of biometric data. Illinois residents could receive up to $400 from this settlement. 