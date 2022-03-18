Daniel Radcliffe 'Not Interested' in Harry Potter Return Apple Mac Studio Review No Space Blast for Pete Davidson Apple Studio Display's Disappointing Webcam Stepan the Cat Escapes Ukraine March Madness: How to Watch
Featured Politics Social Media Privacy Misinformation

Delete Your Embarrassing Google Search History In Two Quick Steps

You can get rid of the last 15 minutes of your Google search history. Here's how to do it in two steps.

Queenie Wong headshot
Queenie Wong
How to delete your search history in Google Chrome

At its I/O confab, Google announced a new way for you to scrub your recent search history.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? However cringeworthy your recent searches may have been, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.)

how-to-tech-tips-logo-badge.png
Brett Pearce/CNET

The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference last year, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy

While Google didn't get into the nitty-gritty of the various reasons why someone might want to expunge the record of their search history, the company did demonstrate how to do it, along with hiding select pictures from Google Photos

You can watch how to do it in the video below, or scroll down for instructions on how to delete your recent search history. 

Now playing: Watch this: Google now lets you delete recent search history and...
7:12

How to quick-delete your Google search history from the last 15 minutes

Step 1: Tap on your profile picture to access your menu.

Step 2: Click Delete last 15 minutes.

That's it! When you've done that, Google will erase all your search history from the previous quarter of an hour.

For more, check out how to control what information your apps can access in Android 12 and six hidden Google Maps tricks.

See also