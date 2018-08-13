Brother

I can't think of label makers without thinking of that classic Seinfeld episode of the same name. And, let's be honest, "Label Baby" is such a better product name than P-Touch Cube.

On the plus side, the Cube's labels probably won't fall off, leading to an awkward threesome situation. If you're willing to take that risk, Staples has the Brother P-Touch Cube for $29.99, with free in-store pickup or free two-day shipping via ShopRunner (which you can also get for free if you don't have an account). It's available from Amazon for the same price.

What's cool about the Cube is it's not a big, bulky thing with an awkward keyboard and tiny LCD. Instead, you design your labels on your phone or tablet, then shoot them wirelessly to the printer via Bluetooth. Easy peasy. Plus, the app stores all your designs for easier repeat-printing.

The Cube normally sells for between $50 and $60. It often goes on sale for $40, but it's rare to see it for $30. Grab one while you can!

