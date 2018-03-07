Print, scan, copy and fax for $80

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Every home needs a printer, but I'll go a step further and say every home also needs a scanner and copier. Maybe not often, but sometimes. And if your home doubles as your office, fax capabilities might prove useful, too.

Regular readers know of my fondness for the Dell E525w, a color laser all-in-one that's often on sale for around $130. But it's a big, hulking monster -- maybe a little too big for a home office, and not ideal for printing photos.

Here's a more compact, photo-friendly alternative: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the Canon Maxify MB2120 all-in-one printer for $79.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code MARCHMADNESS at checkout. (You can also just click "Apply Coupon" on the product page and it'll automatically add to your cart.) Price pretty much everywhere else: $110.

The MB2120 prints, scans, copies and faxes -- all in color, of course, and with your choice of USB or wireless connectivity. The latter includes support for AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, though not Wi-Fi Direct or NFC.

It features two-sided printing, a 50-sheet automatic document feeder, a 250-sheet paper tray and the option to print from or scan to a USB flash drive.

Let me pause here to note that you can get the Canon Maxify MB2720, which adds a touchscreen and second paper tray to the mix, for just $20 more from Adorama. It's taller, of course, but that extra tray is a boon in small-office environments.

Whatever model you choose, ink is always an important consideration. A quick search for "Canon MB2120 ink" revealed some extremely inexpensive third-party options, including this full set (five cartridges) for just $18.89.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Maxify MB2120, so I'll turn you over to this review. It notes a few shortcomings, and in fact recommends the only slightly more expensive MB2720 instead, but it was also based on the $179.99 original list price.

My take: If you want a dirt-cheap but capable all-in-one printer, here you go. If you want an even more capable one for just $20 extra, you've got that option too.

Bonus deal: The Amazon Echo Dot makes a great addition to the bedroom, kitchen or anywhere else you might want to leave it. But you may not actually want it sitting on your nightstand, countertop or other surface. Even a Dot takes up valuable space, to say nothing of introducing unwanted cord-clutter.

Problem solved! For a limited time, and while supplies last, EasyAcc has the Outlet Wall Mount for 2nd-gen Echo Dot for $8.79 with promo code EASTECHO. Update: Code is not working... stay tuned while I investigate.

This is basically a wall hammock for your Dot: A plastic sling that hangs it just below an outlet. It also comes with a short cord to replace the standard one.

I particularly like this for a kitchen, as a Dot that sits on your counter is likely to get covered in flour, grease and whatnot. There are plenty of similar products, but most are priced at least a few dollars higher.

Bonus deal No. 2: Mark your calendar for March 2019, because that's roughly the time you'll be able to score a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for under $500.

The evidence? Right now you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for under $500. That's what BuySpry is currently offering on Ebay: the open-box unlocked S8 Plus for $489.99.

Pro tip: Cashback service Ebates is offering 4 percent back on Ebay electronics purchases. That'll give you nearly $20 back in your pocket.

The S8 is unlocked for GSM networks and Verizon, but it's not Sprint-compatible. The real catch here: Although it's in "new condition," according to BuySpry, it's backed with only a 60-day warranty from the seller.

Still, a new S8 Plus would cost you at least $200 more elsewhere. Is that enough of a savings to cushion the risk of the shorter warranty?

While you're mulling that, read CNET's review of the Galaxy S8 Plus. There's lots of love, but the location of the fingerprint reader is a sore spot.