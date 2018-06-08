Brother

Is your home office mostly, but not entirely, paperless? Then a compact, light-duty printer should do the trick. Like this one: For a limited time, Best Buy has the Brother MFC-J485DW wireless all-in-one for $39.99 shipped (plus tax). It normally costs $79.99.

Despite its diminutive, desk-friendly proportions, the J485DW can print, scan, copy and fax. It features a 20-sheet auto document feeder and supports automatic duplex printing. It's also AirPrint and Google Cloud Print-friendly.

As with other Brother printers, this one works with inexpensive third-party ink cartridges -- so consumables won't bleed you dry. Nearly 3,000 Best Buy customers collectively rated this model 4.4 stars. I wouldn't choose this if you do a lot of printing, but for the occasional job, it looks like an ideal office-mate.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!