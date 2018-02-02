Print on both sides with the Dell E310dw monochrome laser for $51.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Dell

Dude, you're getting a Dell...printer

Need to crank out documents in your home office or small biz?

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Dell E310dw monochrome laser printer for $51.99 shipped (plus tax where applicable). I don't know how long this pricing will be in effect, but I'd like to think Dell won't run out of inventory on its own product.

Once upon a time, I saw this for $2 less, but it's still a steal at this price. Elsewhere, it's at least $83.

This ultra-compact monochrome laser, which looks very much like similar models from Brother (and may indeed just be a rebranded one), offers 600-dpi output, a 250-sheet paper tray and multiple connectivity options: USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi. The latter includes Wi-Fi Direct support, which greatly simplifies printing from mobile devices.

Even more impressive, the E310dw includes an auto-duplexer, meaning it can produce double-sided prints. That's really rare in a printer with a $52 price tag. By saving paper, you'll also save money and a wee bit of the environment.

Speaking of saving money, before buying any printer, you should always investigate the cost of consumables. Good news: replacement E310dw-compatible toner cartridges come cheap. Like, really cheap: Here's an example of a high-yield third-party cartridge for just $14.89.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, so I'll turn you over to PC Mag's review from summer, 2015. Verdict: Except for less-than-stellar text quality, the E310dw is a superb small-office printer and an Editors' Choice winner.

As for user reviews, which you can find all over the place -- Amazon, Best Buy, Google, Staples, etc. -- they tend to average between 4 and 4.5 stars. The big complaint seems to be with wireless connectivity, both setup and consistency. I had issues with the latter myself, albeit with a different model (the E525w). Interestingly, following a recent router upgrade, the connectivity problems have disappeared. (YMMV, of course.)

Put simply, at $52, this is a stupid-good deal. Your thoughts?

Syllable

Bonus deal: Yesterday I shared some ridiculously cheap sport earbuds. If those weren't wireless enough for you, you might enjoy today's rerun of another earbud deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can snag the Syllable D9X truly wireless earphones for $41.58 with promo code 7EYNIJKA. Price last time: $47.99. Reg. price: $79.99.

I wrote a whole post about these back in December, so check that out if you want the full scoop. I'm still in the camp that prefers a wire between the earbuds, but there's a cool-factor here that can't be denied. If you grabbed a set of these last time, please let your fellow cheeps know what you think of them.