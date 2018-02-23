Print all the 3D things with the Monoprice Select Mini V2 for $179.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Monoprice

I'll admit I was wrong about 3D printers.

Years ago, I predicted that in the not-too-distant future (like, now-ish), every home would have one.

Um... not so much. But at least many homes can now afford to have one, as evidenced by today's deal: For a limited time, you can get the Monoprice MP Select Mini 3D Printer v2 for $179.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code MINI40 at checkout, which is good for either the black or white model.

The MP Select Mini ticks most of the important home 3D printer boxes: heated print bed, Wi-Fi connectivity, SD card slot, 100-micron print resolution and support for both ABS and PLA filament.

Speaking of filament, Monoprice supplies only a small amount to get you started, so plan on ordering more. (As with any printer, you should always factor in the cost of consumables.) Monoprice sells spools of PLA for $19.99, definitely a competitive price. And PLA is widely regarded as the better filament choice for hobbyist printing.

I haven't used the Mini myself, but it has a 4.4-star average rating from over 400 Monoprice customers.

Bottom line: If you're looking for a starter 3D printer, a chance to dip your toe into the 3D waters without spending a lot, this is a nearly impossible deal to beat.

Bonus deal: I'm not sure there's ever been a better movie trilogy than "Star Wars" episodes 4-6 -- or, as I'll go to my grave calling them, "the originals."

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Blinq has "Star Wars - The Complete Saga" on Blu-ray for $31.35 shipped. (Add it to your cart to see that price.)

This box set includes "the originals," along with those three other movies that you can go ahead and toss in the garbage. Do it for the children. Show them episodes 4-6 and then explain that episodes 1-3 were lost in a tragic Blu-ray fire.

Or, gather your geekiest friends, crack open some beers and enjoy a hate-watch binge. Drink every time Jar-Jar appears. Drink every time the plot makes no sense. Drink every time Hayden Christensen is terrible. (You're going to be really drunk.) Then you can throw the discs away.

Yeah, even after all these years, I'm still working through some prequel rage. Anyone know a good therapist?

Origin

Bonus deal No. 2: Game time! Origin is offering some significant discounts on EA games.

Of note: Star Wars Battlefront II for $23.99 (usually $60), Battlefield 1 Revolution for $19.99 (also $60 normally), Titanfall 2 for $4.99 and Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition for $12.49. (Note that those links go to CNET coverage of those games; use the one above to reach the actual deals page.)

You'll need an Origin account and the Origin desktop client. Oh, and if you're a console user, poke around the site for PS4 and Xbox deals as well!

Bonus deal No. 3: Assuming not every TV in your house is already smart in one way or another, Walmart has the Roku Express Plus (2017) for $26. That's for a limited time and while supplies last, of course.

Shipping adds $6 unless you opt for in-store pickup or pad your cart to at least $35. Even then you're ahead, because this normally sells for $40. (Pro tip: Ebates is currently offering a very rare 5 percent back on Walmart electronics purchases!)

The Roku Express Plus is noteworthy for being old-TV-friendly, meaning it comes with both HDMI and composite AV cables. Beyond that: straight-up Roku goodness. A killer deal at $26. Read CNET's review to learn more.