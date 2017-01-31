Prince's music hasn't been on Spotify for years, and, while you can buy it on iTunes, its availability on Apple Music is very limited. That all might change on Grammy night.

It's expected that Prince's music catalog, even the rare releases, will hit all streaming music services, including Apple Music, Amazon Unlimited, Deezer, Google Play, Pandora and Spotify on February 12, the night of the Grammy Awards.

Inside sources have told both Pitchfork and The New York Post about the big move, and earlier this week Spotify plastered mysteriously coy purple billboards in high foot traffic areas like New York's Union Square subway station and London's Spitalfields Market -- a move so sly and subtle, it reminds me of the now-iconic GIF of Prince's epic smize:

Prince's sad and sudden death in 2016 had fans, old and new, scattering to remember his legacy through his music, only to find that they could only stream it via Tidal, or pony up and purchase albums/singles. Considering Prince's popularity and the millions of subscriber that Spotify and Apple Music have, this news should make a lot of people happy.