Prince of Persia 3 confirmed

Ubisoft has confirmed there's more Prince of Persia coming, with the third game in the new series expected to be out before Christmas this year for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube and PC.

While details are sketchy at the moment, Ubisoft did have this to say about the game's story in a press release: "The Prince of Persia, a seasoned warrior, returns from the Island of Time to Babylon with his love, Kaileena. Instead of the peace that he longs for, he finds his homeland ravaged by war and the kingdom turned against him. The Prince is rapidly captured and Kaileena has no choice but to sacrifice herself and unleash the Sands of Time in order to save him. Now cast out on the streets and hunted as a fugitive, the Prince soon discovers that past battles have given rise to a deadly Dark Prince, whose spirit gradually possesses him."

Gameplay elements include the ability to play two different characters (we're assuming the Dark Prince is the second), an expanded Free-Form Fighting system, new stealth elements, new Sands of Time powers and more.

Ubisoft is expected to unveil some in-game action at this year's E3 Expo in May.

