Late musician Prince, who died in 2016, has been remembered in many events this week as his home state of Minnesota prepares to host Super Bowl LII Sunday. But a rumor that he'd be resurrected as a hologram during Justin Timberlake's halftime show was not a welcome report for many fans and friends.
TMZ reports on Saturday that Timberlake doesn't plan a nod to his former band NSYNC nor will he acknowledge Janet Jackson, with whom he performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" scandal.
But the site claimed that "Justin does have one pretty cool trick up his sleeve -- a hologram to honor ... wait for it ... Prince, in his hometown."
Not everyone thought that was a "pretty cool trick."
Musician Sheila E., who worked closely with Prince in the 1980s, tweeted that Prince would never have approved of his image being recreated as a hologram.
Many outlets pointed to a 1998 interview Prince did with Guitar World magazine. When asked if he would ever want to participate in digital editing allowing him to "jam with any artist from the past," the Purple One made himself as clear as a Minnesota icicle.
"Certainly not," Prince is quoted as saying. "That's the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age."
But before Saturday was over, Sheila E. was reporting that she'd spoken to Timberlake, and no hologram was planned.
Fans seemed relieved.
Prince, of course, rocked the Super Bowl in the pouring (purple) rain in 2007, in a performance that's still talked about today.
Not only will there be no Prince hologram at halftime, but Janet Jackson herself tweeted that she would not be performing with Timberlake in a reunion of that notorious 2004 pairing.
Super Bowl LII pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.
In a safer homage, 100 purple-hatted dancers participated in a flash mob dance to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" in St. Paul's Rice Park on Saturday. Punch a higher floor.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.