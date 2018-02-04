Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Late musician Prince, who died in 2016, has been remembered in many events this week as his home state of Minnesota prepares to host Super Bowl LII Sunday. But a rumor that he'd be resurrected as a hologram during Justin Timberlake's halftime show was not a welcome report for many fans and friends.

TMZ reports on Saturday that Timberlake doesn't plan a nod to his former band NSYNC nor will he acknowledge Janet Jackson, with whom he performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" scandal.

But the site claimed that "Justin does have one pretty cool trick up his sleeve -- a hologram to honor ... wait for it ... Prince, in his hometown."

Not everyone thought that was a "pretty cool trick."

Musician Sheila E., who worked closely with Prince in the 1980s, tweeted that Prince would never have approved of his image being recreated as a hologram.

Prince told me don’t ever let anyone do a hologram of me. Not cool if this happens! https://t.co/khtCjXr2mY — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 3, 2018

Many outlets pointed to a 1998 interview Prince did with Guitar World magazine. When asked if he would ever want to participate in digital editing allowing him to "jam with any artist from the past," the Purple One made himself as clear as a Minnesota icicle.

"Certainly not," Prince is quoted as saying. "That's the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age."

But before Saturday was over, Sheila E. was reporting that she'd spoken to Timberlake, and no hologram was planned.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

Fans seemed relieved.

Oh, he listened to Sheila. https://t.co/I9rIs6VRak — Tessa Sainz (@tessasainz) February 4, 2018

I didn't think so.... He loves Prince and has way to much respect for the purple family to do something like that thanks for clearing it up Sheila — Jennifer Rose Silva (@silva_jencries) February 4, 2018

I hope they leave Prince out of this...💜 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/wPUeemodUG — 🎵Dino🎭 (@DinoBozzoJr) February 4, 2018

Good stuff I still ain't got no love for dude but glad he's not going to do the hologram — Tineka Moody (@BlacqReign) February 4, 2018

When fam follows up so you can sleep at night 🙌🏾💜 @SheilaEdrummer - Thank you for checking on that, cause I was heated. pic.twitter.com/AJi4h4qadu — Tia (@team_everybody) February 4, 2018

Prince, of course, rocked the Super Bowl in the pouring (purple) rain in 2007, in a performance that's still talked about today.

Not only will there be no Prince hologram at halftime, but Janet Jackson herself tweeted that she would not be performing with Timberlake in a reunion of that notorious 2004 pairing.

Super Bowl LII pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

In a safer homage, 100 purple-hatted dancers participated in a flash mob dance to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" in St. Paul's Rice Park on Saturday. Punch a higher floor.