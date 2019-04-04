Prince Harry doesn't like Fortnite. Or social media. Even though he's on Instagram

Getty Images

Prince Harry may not yet be a father, but he's already practicing to be a spoilsport.

The Duke of Sussex, who is sixth in line of succession to the British throne, spoke out against the popular video game Fortnite at an event at the YMCA in London, according to a report from the BBC. Like an agitated dad about to tell his kids to go to their room, he said Fortnite "shouldn't be allowed."



"Where is the benefit of having it in your household?" he said of the game, which has 250 million players around the world. "It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible."

Harry's comments rippled across social media (which he said, by the way, is "more addictive than alcohol and drugs") inspiring clap backs that called him patronizing and hypocritical. Neither Fortnite maker Epic Games nor a spokesperson for Harry responded to requests for comment.

As unpopular as Harry's comments may've been, he isn't the only one who's shared these concerns. Last year, The World Health Organization added "gaming disorder" to a list of modern diseases, and the news is filled with an endless trove of anecdotes of parents neglecting children, doctors expressing concern and even divorces, all affected by video games.

Video game makers and advocates disagree, saying gaming is not unlike any other hobby, and that people's concerns are unfounded.

Harry's comments came just after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, earned the world record for being the fastest to reach 1 million followers on Instagram. It took less than six hours.