Prince Harry and Meghan share first photo of daughter Lilibet on holiday card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the first ever public photograph of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, on their 2021 holiday card, which was revealed on Thursday. Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the photograph over the summer at the couple's California home. It shows Harry holding son Archie while Meghan lifts up a laughing Lilibet. Lilibet's name comes from the childhood nickname of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her middle name comes from Harry's late mother, Diana.

Harry is sixth in line to the British throne, after his father, Prince Charles; brother, Prince William; and William's three children. Archie is seventh in line and Lilibet is eighth. Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card reads. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families -- from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

The card then lists those organizations.

But it's the first public photo of Lilibet, dressed in white, that will capture most of the attention. Archie, who turned 2 in May, will also be of interest to royal-watchers, probably mostly for the revelation that his hair is just as red as his famous father's.

The royal couple moved their family to Montecito, California, in January 2020, marking a headline-making break with the British royal family. In March, Prince Harry and a then-pregnant Markle gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey. In it, Markle said someone in the royal family was concerned about her unborn son's skin color and that no one offered help when royal pressures drove her to thoughts of suicide.