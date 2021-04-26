Prime Video: Everything coming in May 2021

Yes it's almost May already. We have to accept this. And numb the pain by watching heaps of Amazon Prime Video.
Probably the biggest thing this month is The Underground Railroad, a new limited series based on the Colson Whitehead novel of the same name. It's directed by Barry Jenkins, who made the astonishing Moonlight. Expect great things. The Underground Railroad launches May 14.
As always with Prime Video, there's also a heap of new classic movies to watch, like Aliens and also P!nk: All I Know So Far, which is one of those tour documentary things that are always good, particularly for fans of the performer.
Movies
May 1
- Alien: Resurrection
- Alien 3
- Aliens
- Almost Famous
- Betrayed
- Breach
- Bound
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- Dinosaur 13
- Fascination
- Flight
- Flightplan
- Georgie Rule
- Green Zone
- Gunsight Ridge
- Hidalgo
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- Jumping the Broom
- Knowing
- Leatherheads
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- One Fine Day
- Priest
- Reign of Fire
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil
- Rio
- Sahara
- Scent Of A Woman
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil
- Shattered
- The Age of Adaline
- The Dalton Girls
- The Da Vinci Code
- The French Connection
- The Green Hornet
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Ladykillers
- The Men Who Stare At Goats
- The Outsider
- The Secret Life of Bees
- The Sixth Sense
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Towering Inferno
- Two For The Money
- Unbreakable
- Vantage Point
May 5
- Skyfall
May 7
- The Boy From Medellín
May 9
- Robot & Frank
May 13
- Saint Maud
May 19
- Red Dawn
- Trumbo
May 21
- P!nk: All I Know So Far
TV
May 14
- The Underground Railroad Season 1
May 21
- Solos Limited series
May 28
- Panic Season 1