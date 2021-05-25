Prime Video: Everything coming in June 2021

Amazon Prime

May was a big month for Prime Video, what with the release of the extremely good Underground Railroad and all. June 2021 doesn't have anything on that scale. It does have, as usual, a metric buttload of classic movies dropping.



This month is a big one for classic comedies. Dodgeball, Step Brothers... Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo. Okay, that last one is horrific, but there is a trend there.

Here's everything coming Amazon Prime in June...

June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo' Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1