Prime Video: Everything coming in August 2021

It's a quiet one for Amazon Prime this month, but still a few things worth watching.

Val, a documentary that follows the life and career of Val Kilmer, drops August 6. Season 2 of the Prime exclusive Modern Love is also coming in July.



But as always, one of the best benefits of Prime Video is its massive movie library, which sees a number of classic additions this month. Movies like Jaws, Aliens and Predator all drop this month.

Happy viewing!

August 1

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Addison: Season 1

Bannan: Season 1

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1

City Confidential: Season 1

Delicious: Season 1

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1

Here We Go Again: Season 1

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1

In Their Own Words: Season 1

Sea Raiders: Season 1

The Bridge: Season 1

The Nordic Murders: Season 1

Winners of the West: Season 1

August 6

Val (2021)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies - Season 1

August 13

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME

Modern Love – Season 2

August 16

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

Annette (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

The Courier (2021)

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta (2021)