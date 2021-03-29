Prime Video: Everything coming in April 2021

Prime Video

Prime Video is absolutely the best streaming service if you want to watch old, classic movies. In April its doing another traditional dump of incredible movies from the recent and distant past.

But Prime is also developing its own, increasingly impressive, array of original movies. Like this month's Without Remorse, a new Tom Clancy adaptation starring Michael B. Jordan.

Prime Video is also dropping THEM, an anthology horror series exploring a new story each season. The first season tells the story of a black family arriving in LA in the 50s.

Here's the full list...

April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Aber Bergen: Season 1

After the First 48: Season

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1

Garfield & Friends: Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1

Keeping Faith: Season 1

Rectify: Season 1

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1

The Restaurant: Season 1

April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

THEM: Limited Series

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror's Advocate (2007)

April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (2021)

Also coming in April

Frank Of Ireland: Season 1

Loudermilk: Season 1-2