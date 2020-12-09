Prime member? Then get an Amazon Echo Dot for $15 right now

Amazon

Amazon's Echo speakers are on the same trajectory as TVs. Back in the 1950s, it was virtually unthinkable that you'd ever own more than one. By the '90s, it was common to have a TV in nearly every room. In recent years, the TV is fast becoming obsolete as a lot of people just watch Netflix on their iPad. So too shall go the Echo -- eventually, voice assistants will be baked into our homes without any need for separate speakers. We're not there yet, though, so if you need to put Alexa in one more room, you can do it on the cheap. Right now, you can get an .

To get that price, you need to be an Amazon Prime member; otherwise, it's selling for $20. Even that's not bad, though; the best price at Amazon proper right now is $25. In any event, there's no code required -- the $15 price shows up at checkout.

You can also choose your color -- gray, charcoal or sandstone.

Of course, Echo Dot deals like this come and go pretty often, and this is the now-previous-gen model, not the new . And they're Amazon factory refurbished models, classified as in "Used - very good" condition. Woot says that these Dots have been verified by Amazon to meet the "specified product condition" and might have cosmetic blemishes. But if you need to be able to voice-control a lamp in the spare bedroom, now's your chance to do it on the cheap. And if you need to reacquaint yourself with this speaker, you can read the full CNET review of the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot.

Now playing: Watch this: New Amazon Echo Dot plays defense against Google

Read more: All the latest Amazon coupons.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.