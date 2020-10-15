Prime Day kitchen deals still live: A $40 Lodge Dutch oven, $69 Ninja blender and more

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day deals on kitchen gear, small kitchen appliances and quality cookware may be over for this year but Walmart's Big Save event is still going strong. The big-box retailer has added even more kitchen and home deals including a , a genius and powerful . We've been sorting through the online sales all week to bring you the best of the best. Here are the best deals to be had today at Walmart's big Prime Day-esque sales event.

Walmart's Big Save event

Walmart's Big Save online sales event ends today. The mega-retailer is still doling out Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items including cookware, electronics, toys, beauty items and more. Free two-day shipping is also available on orders over $35, while some items are eligible for free next-day shipping or in-store pickup (or both).

The best kitchen deals on at Walmart's Big Save sales event

Lodge Don't go another fall or winter without this kitchen cookware staple for all your soups, sauces, braises and more. This 5.5-ounce beauty is available in cherry red or royal blue.

Ninja Ninja blenders deliver a lot of bang for the buck. Even more so when you shave $15 off the already low price for 1,000 watts of ice-crushing and blending power, wrapped up in a sleek and streamlined design.

Instant Pot The Instant Pot already does more than most kitchen appliances -- pressure cook, slow cook, sear, steam, warm. Add an air fryer attachment and it may never leave the counter. The 8-quart Duo with crisping lid is down $51 to just $99 today at Walmart.

Keurig Whether it's a single cup of joe you're after or a full pot, this Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both worlds for an impossibly easy coffee routine in the morning.

Instant Pot A nice 6-quart slow cooker with sear, steam, roast, bake and warm functions is also down under $50. Note, this one doesn't pressure cook like other Instant Pots but it's perfect for lazy, Sunday slow-cooked stews and sauces.

Nostalgia Since we're all watching more movies at home, why not spring for this charming popcorn maker to give the living room an arthouse cinema feel?



