Prime Day steal: quality cast iron set for less than $70

It's Prime Day and a sizzling hot sale on cast iron cookware is happening now. If you don't have a good set of cast iron cookware, we've got an entire website full of reasons why you should. Cast iron skillets, Dutch ovens, griddles, and pans are a solid kitchen investment; durable and long-lasting, delivering consistent heat distribution and rock steady results over a myriad of cooking styles, cuisines and recipes. They get better over time as you continue to season your cast iron it pays you back, imparting big flavor into meats, veggies and more. For those slow Sunday stews, roasts or braises, cast iron is key for evenly cooked, tender food or catching that good sear on a steak or burger.

Related: Prime Day 2019: the best kitchen & cookware deals

Cast iron can be somewhat expensive we admit, but during Amazon Prime Day (today and tomorrow) there are deals to be had on cast iron cookware. The below 5-piece set from Lodge is selling for just $69.95, a steal compared to other retailers selling the same set for as much as $90.

Amazon

This 5-piece seasoned cast iron cookware set consists of two pre-seasoned, high-rimmed, enameled cast iron skillets (8 inches and 10.25 inches), which are perfect for cooking anything from steaks to chicken, vegetables, and fish. The cast iron 5-quart Dutch oven is just the thing for slow Sunday stews, chilis, roasts, or braised dishes like coq au vin or beef bourguignon. And the cast iron griddle is ace for flapjacks, pancakes, crepes, eggs and paninis.

Related: Learn how to clean your cast iron so it lasts forever.