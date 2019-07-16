Prime Day secret deal: The Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet for $28

Sarah Tew/CNET

How much do you care about a "minor cosmetic imperfection" on a tablet? If your answer was "zero" or close to it, you'll want to check out an Amazon deal that's flying way under the radar.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon Warehouse has the used Kindle Fire HD 8 with Special Offers tablet for $27.99. That's the price Prime members will see at checkout following an extra 20% discount; it shows $34.99 before you add it to your cart.

As you may know, the Fire HD 8 normally sells new for $79.99, though it's currently on sale for $49.99 as part of Prime Day. Even at full price, I've long considered this the best tablet deal, period. At $49.99, it's just that much better.

But $27.99 for one with a "minor cosmetic imperfection"? That's utterly amazing.

Read more: Amazon Fire HD 8 review

At this writing, the black, blue and red models are available at that price -- all with 16GB of expandable onboard storage, all with Amazon's Special Offers lock screen. (My $.02 regarding the latter: who cares? You look at the lock screen for a millisecond before swiping to unlock.)

But they're going fast. The blue one already shows as being backordered.

One other caveat: There's no warranty information that I'm seeing anywhere, and a quick perusal of Amazon warranty policies didn't reveal anything about used gear. My guess is 90 days, but I just don't know for sure.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $34.99 (save $30)

Sboly

Calling all college kids: This might be just the thing to pack for your dorm. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker is just $34.99 when you clip the on-page $4-off coupon and then apply promo code 8LBQ6XVM at checkout. Regular price: $64.99.

What's cool about this is that it accommodates both Keurig K-cups and ground coffee. Just fill the reservoir with the amount of coffee you want to brew, then choose the mode.

This maker has a 4.5-star average rating from over 460 buyers, so chances are good you'll be happy with the purchase.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon's new, improved Fire HD 8 tablet is a bona fide...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!