Prime Day prices now: Roku Ultra drops to $69 (save $30)

We've already pinned down some of the Amazon device deals we're expecting during this year's Prime Day, which is coming in June. But what about non-Amazon products? What other deals are likely to roll out during the big event?

This one, for starters: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the . That's $30 off the regular price and a tie for the all-time low; the only other time it hit this price was during Black Friday last year. That's why I consider this an "early Prime Day deal."

Roku's flagship streaming box offers all the bells and whistles, including a remote-finder, an Ethernet port and support for Dolby Vision 4K HDR. I remain a big fan of the remote's wired headphone jack, which is just less of a hassle than wireless audio via the Roku app (which doesn't always work well, in my experience). It has two programmable shortcut buttons, too.

Those are among the reasons to choose the Ultra over the Streaming Stick Plus, a CNET favorite. The latter normally sells for $49; it's , though I fully expect to see it tie the Black Friday price of $29 -- either during Prime Day or before, as we're seeing now with the Ultra.

Read CNET's Roku Ultra 2020 review to learn more. And let me know what you think: Should you wait and see if Prime Day brings an even lower price, or is this a bird-in-the-hand kind of thing?

