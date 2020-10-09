Prime Day preview: Kindle Paperwhite will be $50 off

Amazon Prime Day

If you're in the market for a dedicated e-reader, Amazon will once again will have nice discounts on some of its Kindle e-readers as part of Prime Day 2020. The Kindle Paperwhite will be $80, or $50 off, beating its all-time previous low by $5.

Amazon also announced that the Kids Edition of its entry-level Kindle, which now has an integrated light, will cost $75 or $35 off its list price of $110. The Kindle Kids Edition includes a case and a year of Amazon's Kid+ subscription service, a $36 value.

Furthermore, Amazon will be offering a $5 credit for "any Kindle book" with the purchase of select Kindle devices.

Like most of the other Prime Day sales, these are expected to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 12:01 a.m. PT and last for up to 48 hours.

It's unclear whether the higher-end Kindle Oasis or baseline Kindle (non Kids Edition) will also be on sale, but we'll keep an eye on their prices because Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals on its devices in to Prime Day.

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and our current CNET Editors' Choice in the category. Here are some things we love about the Kindle Paperwhite: It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's a fully waterproof Kindle, like the high-end Kindle Oasis, and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter- and scratch-resistant.



It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones.

Note that Amazon could update the Kindle Paperwhite in 2020 (it was released in Nov. 2018). If and when that happens, it's unclear how much of an upgrade it will be. For instance, USB-C charging could be added and perhaps the lighting scheme could be updated, but we wouldn't expect any dramatic upgrades. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.