Prime Day preview: Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon's Paperwhite e-reader will drop to $80 for Prime Day, its lowest price. The Kindle Kids Edition will be $75, which is $35 off.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

If you are looking for a great deal on a dedicated e-reader, Amazon will once again will have nice discounts on some of its Kindle e-readers as part of Prime Day 2020. The Kindle Paperwhite will be $80, or $50 off, beating its all-time previous low by $5. It's a Prime Day deal we think a lot of readers will take advantage of.

If that isn't the type of Kindle deal you're looking for, Amazon also announced that the Kids Edition of its entry-level Kindle, which now has an integrated light, will cost $75 or $35 off its list price of $110. The Kindle Kids Edition includes a case and a year of Amazon's Kid Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

Furthermore, Amazon will be offering a $5 credit for "any Kindle book" with the purchase of select Kindle devices.

Like most of the other Prime Day sales, these are expected to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 12:01 a.m. PT and last for up to 48 hours. If you're not seeing the deal you were hoping for, don't lose hope -- experience has shown us that there are likely other Prime Day Kindle deals to come.

It's unclear whether the higher-end Kindle Oasis or baseline Kindle (non-Kids Edition) will also be on sale, but we'll keep an eye on their prices because Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals (in addition to a lightning deal or two) on its devices into Prime Day. If you're looking for other Amazon device lists, check out our coverage of the best Fire tablet deals.

Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.

Priced at $100 for the tablet alone, the Amazon Fire 7 is the most budget-friendly option out of the lineup of Kids Edition Amazon tablets. It does a decent job at most tasks and apps, and for just $10 more the bundle includes parental controls, padded tablet case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content.

