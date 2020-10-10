Prime Day preview: Deals on Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Kids

Amazon Prime Day

If you're in the market for a dedicated e-reader, Amazon will once again will have nice discounts on some of its Kindle e-readers as part of Prime Day 2020. The Kindle Paperwhite will be $80, or $50 off, beating its all-time previous low by $5.

If that isn't the type of Kindle deal you're looking for, Amazon also announced that the Kids Edition of its entry-level Kindle, which now has an integrated light, will cost $75 or $35 off its list price of $110. The Kindle Kids Edition includes a case and a year of Amazon's Kid Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

Read more: Best e-reader for 2020

Furthermore, Amazon will be offering a $5 credit for "any Kindle book" with the purchase of select Kindle devices.

Like most of the other Prime Day sales, these are expected to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 12:01 a.m. PT and last for up to 48 hours. If you're not seeing the deal you were hoping for, don't lose hope -- experience has shown us that there are likely other Prime Day Kindle deals to come.

It's unclear whether the higher-end Kindle Oasis or baseline Kindle (non-Kids Edition) will also be on sale, but we'll keep an eye on their prices because Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals on its devices into Prime Day.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. Read more.