Prime Day preview: Get a Fire HD 10 tablet for only $80 on Tuesday

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost here. The two-day sales event begins at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 13, which means you're about to see some amazing prices on certain Amazon Fire tablets. When the shopping event officially kicks off, Amazon's best tablet, the Fire HD 10, will cost just $80 ($70 off), the lowest price we've seen for it.
Amazon also announced that the Kids Edition of its entry-level 7-inch Fire will cost $60, which is $40 off its list price of $100. The Fire Kids Edition includes a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.
It's not entirely clear whether the HD 8 Plus or Fire HD 8 will also be on sale, but we'll keep an eye on their prices since Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals on its devices into Prime Day.
This is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and our current CNET Editors' Choice in the category. Here are some things we love about the Kindle Paperwhite:
- It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.
- It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.
- It's a fully waterproof Kindle, like the high-end Kindle Oasis, and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter- and scratch-resistant.
- It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones.
Note that Amazon could update the Kindle Paperwhite in 2020 (it was released in Nov. 2018). If and when that happens, it's unclear how much of an upgrade it will be. For instance, USB-C charging could be added and perhaps the lighting scheme could be updated, but we wouldn't expect any dramatic upgrades. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.
The latest iteration of Amazon's entry-level ebook reader, which Amazon simply calls the Kindle, now has a self-illuminated screen and an upgraded design. At $90, this ebook reader does cost $10 more than the previous model, the Kindle 2016, but this Kindle device regularly goes on sale for as little as $60. We prefer the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which has the high-resolution display (text and images appear a bit sharper), is waterproof and has a slightly better lighting scheme. But if you don't want to spend much for an e-reader, the standard Kindle is a good option, especially when it's discounted.
The Kids Edition on sale here includes a case -- there are 4 case options to choose from -- along with a year of Amazon Kids Plus (FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to hundreds of kids books. Amazon Kids Plus includes the complete Harry Potter series, and the first book from other popular series such as Artemis Fowl.
