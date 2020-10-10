Prime Day preview: Fire HD 10 tablet deal for only $80 on Tuesday

Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day 2020 starts on Tuesday, and we're about to see some good discounts on certain Amazon Fire tablets. The Fire HD 10, Amazon's best tablet, will be $80 ($70 off) starting on Oct. 13, the lowest price we've seen for it.

Amazon also announced that the Kids Edition of its entry-level 7-inch Fire will cost $60, which is $40 off its list price of $100. The Fire Kids Edition includes a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

It's unclear whether the or HD 8 Plus will also be on sale, but we'll keep an eye on their prices because Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals on its devices in to Prime Day.

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and our current CNET Editors' Choice in the category. Here are some things we love about the Kindle Paperwhite: It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's a fully waterproof Kindle, like the high-end Kindle Oasis, and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter- and scratch-resistant.



It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones.

Note that Amazon could update the Kindle Paperwhite in 2020 (it was released in Nov. 2018). If and when that happens, it's unclear how much of an upgrade it will be. For instance, USB-C charging could be added and perhaps the lighting scheme could be updated, but we wouldn't expect any dramatic upgrades. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.