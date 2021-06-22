Prime Day Nintendo Switch best deals: Save on Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3 and more (Update: Expired)

Deal Savings Price





















Prime Day's second day is underway, giving Nintendo Switch owners plenty of great deals to choose from -- and not just from Amazon. Nintendo rarely discounts its own games, but Prime Day and its rivals have brought down the price of the portable console's biggest titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Paper Mario: The Origami King. Don't delay, however, as we expect these Nintendo sales to expire soon.

Although the Switch Lite isn't on sale, Amazon is throwing in a 128GB memory card. What's special about this card is that it's officially licensed by Nintendo, comes in red and has a Super Mario Bros. mushroom on it. The Switch Lite comes in blue, coral, gray, turquoise and yellow.

The remake of Link's Awakening from the original Game Boy has players exploring a strange island as Link.

Luigi returns in another ghost hunting adventure in Luigi's Mansion 3. He'll once again try to find his missing brother while trying not to be afraid of any ghosts.

Obsidian Entertainment Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds takes players on a sci-fi space adventure. Decide if you want to be the hero of the story or the villain.

Ubisoft Mario and Rabbids come together for an absurdist strategy adventure. Thanks to a world-twisting vortex, the Rabbids have come to the Mushroom Kingdom, and it's up to Mario to stop the chaos.

Nintendo Nintendo brought back the cute alien strategy game to the Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes the full game along with side missions featuring astronauts Olimar and Louie.

Scott Stein/CNET If you thought Mario Kart needed to jump into the real world, then you'll want to pick up Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Gamers can create their own course with the set using their Switch to control a Mario or Luigi race kart.

Mario is in a different kind of adventure in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Once again, he'll have to save the Mushroom Kingdom, but this time around, he doesn't have to just jump on turtle shells as the Paper Mario series uses RPG mechanics.

Nintendo screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET It's been four years since Breath of the Wild was released, and it's still one of the best games for the Switch. Explore the world of Hyrule like never before.

Team Cherry Hollow Knight is a multi-award winning 2D action adventure game with players taking control of the nameless knight who travels to Hallownest to discover what happened to this fallen kingdom.

The largest Witcher adventure made its way to the portable Switch -- to the surprise of many. Explore the world with Geralt of Rivia through more than 100 hours of gameplay.

Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. Developer Monolith Soft remade its game, adding better visuals, audio and other quality-of-life improvements.