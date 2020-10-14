CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day last-chance deal: Spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon

It's not too late to score some bonus cash to spend today.

amazon-spend-10-get-10

There are multiple stores that can earn you a $10 Prime Day credit when you spend at least $10.

 Amazon

Not all Amazon Prime Day deals are online: Turns out the company has actual physical stores as well. And if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have one last chance to score some free money -- after a fashion -- by stepping foot into those storefronts.

For example, visit your local Whole Foods today and spend at least $10, making sure to scan your Prime code at checkout. You'll automatically receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day (which ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT). This works if you're ordering online from Whole Foods as well.

This isn't your only option. In fact, Amazon will let you earn as much as $50 to spend on Prime Day -- one $10 credit at a time. Here are your other potential destinations:

There's one more credit opportunity, but this one is strictly online: You can get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when you spend at least $10 at a select US-based small business. The above link will take you to page where you can browse by product category and seller region; be sure to look for the "small business" banner so you know the product qualifies for the promotion.

And while we're on the subject of "free money," if you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get a $100 Amazon gift card. The no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon (and Whole Foods).

To learn more, check out Amazon's Spend $10, Get $10 blog post.

