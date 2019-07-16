This genius pressure cooker & air fryer hybrid is down $100 for Prime Day

Looking to snag some last-minute Prime Day deals on kitchen gadgets and appliances? You're in luck as Amazon is saving some of the best for last.

Surely you've heard of Instant Pot, the pressure cooker, slow cooker hybrid that's taken the home cooking world by storm. And it'd be duly hard to miss the air fryer revolution changing the way folks approach snacking and "fried" foods. But what if there were an amazing new kitchen tool that combined both of these hot home-culinary trends? And what if that product was on huge sale with over 100 bucks slashed off the regular price?

Related: Midsummer Madness: Instant Pot Duo down below $40 (today only)

It's all happening. The 6.5-quart Ninja pressure cooker, steamer & air fryer is currently on major markdown for Amazon Prime Day at just $150 down from $250. This is a hot new product and the sale is likely to be a quick one so use your ninja-like clicking skills to score this clever kitchen tool.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Amazon To be honest, we couldn't imagine a kitchen machine more versatile than the Instant Pot until we found the Ninja that does pressure cooking and air frying in one semi-small machine. No longer will our Instant Pot and Air-Fryer dual for counter and cupboard space with this high-performance piece of kitchen equipment.

This article was originally written by David Watsky