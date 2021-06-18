Prime Day Kindle deals coming soon: Kindle Paperwhite will be $80, Kindle Kids Edition dips to $65

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Prime Day 2021 takes place June 21-22 and like previous Prime Day events, Amazon is discounting many of its own devices, including Kindle e-readers. We're still awaiting final word on what all the Kindle deals will be, but Amazon has announced that the Kindle Paperwhite will be on sale for $80, and the Kindle Kids Edition, which includes a case along with a year of Amazon Kids Plus, will be discounted to $65. Those are the lowest prices we've seen for both those models.

It's unclear whether the flagship Kindle Oasis will go on sale, but we'll update this list if it does -- and add any other Kindle deals that might materialize on June 21.

Prime Day Kindle deals coming soon

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and our current CNET Editors' Choice in the category. Here are some things we love about the Kindle Paperwhite: It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's a fully waterproof Kindle, like the high-end Kindle Oasis, and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter- and scratch-resistant.



It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones.

The Paperwhite was last updated in November 2018. Aside from USB-C charging and maybe an updated screen, it's unclear what more Amazon could add to the Paperwhite in 2021, so this is a pretty future-proofed gift for avid readers. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Kids Edition on sale here includes the entry-level Kindle with a case -- there are four case options to choose from -- along with a year of Amazon Kids Plus (FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to hundreds of kids' books. Amazon Kids Plus includes the complete Harry Potter series and the first book from other popular series such as Artemis Fowl.

Other Kindle devices' current pricing

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest iteration of Amazon's entry-level ebook reader, which Amazon simply calls the Kindle, now has a self-illuminated screen and an upgraded design. We prefer the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which has a higher-resolution display (text and images appear a bit sharper), is waterproof and has a slightly better lighting scheme. But if you don't want to spend much for an e-reader, the standard Kindle is a good option, especially when it goes on sale. Last year it dipped to as low as $60 during the holidays.