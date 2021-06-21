Prime Day Fitbit deals: Lowest ever prices on Sense, Inspire, Ace 2

Deal Savings Price





Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon's Prime Day sees huge discounts on a massive array of products from TVs and headphones to food processors and vacuum cleaners. But if you're into tracking your health and fitness, you should rejoice at the big discounts on Fitbit trackers. Amazon has some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on various iterations of the company's wearables.

The deals are live on Amazon now, but as with all Prime Day savings, stock levels -- and prices -- may fluctuate over the coming days. We'll keep our eye on them and keep this page updated with new information as we get it.

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Fitbit Sense is a sleek-looking smartwatch with a large screen that provides tons of information about your health, your workouts and your notifications from your phone. The screen is bright, it has ECG functions and GPS for tracking your outdoor activities.

Fitbit The Inspire 2's slim design makes it less intrusive to wear on strenuous workouts while its promised 10 days of battery life mean you don't need to worry about keeping it charged up every day. It's waterproof, too, so you can swim with it. Its Prime Day discounted price is the lowest we've seen.