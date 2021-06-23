Prime Day Fire TV deals still available: Get a 24-inch Fire TV for $110

Deal Savings Price





Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

Amazon Prime Day has come to an end. But don't put away your credit card just yet: While the Fire TV Stick 4K has gone back up to its regular price, there are still several Fire TVs available for big discounts, if you're in the market.

Amazon Fire TV devices offer a great way to upgrade older TVs with the latest streaming services. They also let you take advantage of Alexa controls.

Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may change. (You can also check out the Prime Day TV deals still available and Prime Day streaming device deals still available.)

Best Buy This 24-inch Insignia TV is on sale for $110 at Amazon -- just $10 more than it was for Prime Day. It offers all of the top streaming apps including Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video, and its Alexa-powered remote lets you use voice commands as well as access various Alexa skills and a huge library of Amazon apps. You can also find discounts right now on larger sizes, including the 39-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch models.

Toshiba This 43-inch Toshiba TV is also still on sale at Amazon. However, while it was $100 off for Prime Day, it's now just $30 off. It lets you stream shows from all the popular streaming services, and its remote lets you launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. There are also other sizes on sale right now, including 32-inch and 50-inch models.