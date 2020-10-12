Prime Day Fire tablet deals: Get a Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for just $80

Deal Savings Price





Amazon Prime Day

Get ready, online shoppers. Amazon Prime Day 2020 technically starts on Tuesday, but many of the deals are already live. Case in point: Previously announced sale prices on Fire tablets are now available. The Fire HD 10, Amazon's best tablet, has dropped down to just $80 ($70 off), the lowest price we've ever seen for it. The Kids Edition of the Fire HD 8 is also down to $80. Price drops on the 7-inch version of the Kids Edition haven't hit yet, but Amazon has already pledged that it will be dropping to $60, which is $40 off its list price of $100. Both Fire Kids Edition tablets include a case and a year of Amazon's Kids Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

So far, we don't see price drops on the "adult" versions of the , HD 8 Plus and Fire 7, but we'll keep an eye on their prices since Amazon often slips previously unannounced deals on its devices into Prime Day.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has come a long way from the first Kindle Fire tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch screen size and powerful speakers (it now charges via USB-C). Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, and pull apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience.

Amazon This child-friendly version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad.