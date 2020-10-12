CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Prime Day deals in Australia: Nintendo Switch on sale, $200 off Bose Noise Cancelling headphones

That Nintendo Switch deal looks good.

echo-show-8-3-1

Now's as good a time as any to pick one up.

 Chris Monroe/CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Dayis live! And this time Australians have an advantage! Australians will get some additional time for bargains. Prime Day has already kicked off here in Australia but ends at the end of Oct. 14 Pacific Time, giving us all a few more hours to shop.

We've rounded up some of the best deals so far.

A Few Tips

  • Some deals are already available, like this limited time offer, a four-month Amazon Music subscription for a dollar.
  • Heaps and heaps of Amazon devices are now very much on sale.
  • The below deals are all specific to Amazon Australia, and we'll be updating as we find more, but that shouldn't stop you from checking out some of the deals on Amazon US.  But in advance of the big day, here are some deals that we know are coming on the Australian site.
  • Stay tuned to this post, we'll be updating with new deals as they arrive.

Nintendo Switch plus Minecraft

Save $100
Nintendo

It's hard enough to pick up a Nintendo Switch in this day and age, let alone a Nintendo Switch plus Minecraft for $409. 

If you're looking to pick up a Switch for Christmas for your kids, it's hard to argue with this. It amounts to a saving of around $100.

$0 at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Save $200!
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones are the absolute gold standard, so if you've been waiting for these to go on sale now is the time! Go go go! You're saving $200 on these. Unreal.

$399 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones

Save $100
David Carnoy/CNET

If you're not a Bose fan, these Sony noise cancelling headphones might be your best bet. According to some, they're the best in the market.

$299 is an absolute dynamite price for these headphones.

$299 at Amazon

AirPods with Charging Case

Save 10%
Juan Garzon / CNET

10% might not seem like much of a discount, but Apple products are rarely discounted, so if you've been after a pair of AirPods now might be the time to bite.

$185 at Amazon

Echo Dot (Third Gen)

57% off at $34
Amazon

Well this is a pretty ridiculous price for an Echo Dot. Just buy one, chuck it in your bathroom or something. to keep you entertained.

$34 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Save $50
Amazon

You can pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for just $150. It's the thinnest, lightest version yet. Also, books are good. Big fan.

$150 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

Save $100
Chris Monroe/CNET

We love the Echo Show 8. In fact, in our review for the device we called it the "the best Amazon smart display, period". 

This an incredible price for a very cool device. Jump on it.

$129 at Amazon

Echo Dot (Third Gen) plus Fire TV Stick Lite

Save $49
Amazon

A nice little combo deal that will save you $49. Hard to argue with that.

$89 at Amazon

Kindle Unlimited

Free for 3 months
Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is sorta like the Netflix of books. If you're a big reader it's fantastic deal. On this deal, it's free for three months, then it'll cost you $13.99 per month. Worth a try for sure.

$0 at Amazon

Audible

3 months for free!

If reading's not your thing, why not try Audible instead. I've long thought about getting into audio books, especially now that podcasts are such a huge thing. This is a great chance to trial Audible out for 3 months.

$0 at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite

Save 13%
Amazon

If you're looking to set-up a decent home security system, the Ring Stick Up Cam Elite is a decent enough place to start. Especially at this price.

$277 at Amazon
