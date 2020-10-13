Prime Day deals in Australia: Nintendo Switch on sale, 25% off Asus laptops, $200 off Bose Noise Cancelling headphones

Deal Savings Price





















Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Prime Day

Prime Dayis in its finals hours! There are still heaps of

We've rounded up some of the best deals so far.

A Few Tips

Some deals are already available, like this limited time offer, a four-month Amazon Music subscription for a dollar.



Heaps and heaps of Amazon devices are now very much on sale.

The below deals are all specific to Amazon Australia, and we'll be updating as we find more, but that shouldn't stop you from checking out some of the deals on Amazon US

Stay tuned to this post, we'll be updating with new deals as they arrive.

Nintendo It's hard enough to pick up a Nintendo Switch in this day and age, let alone a Nintendo Switch plus Minecraft for $409.



If you're looking to pick up a Switch for Christmas for your kids, it's hard to argue with this. It amounts to a saving of around $100.

Nintendo And if you're picking up a Switch you might as well get some games while you're at it.



Pokemon fans will be happy to hear that a range of Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch are being heavily discounted. You can pick up Pokemon Sword and Shield for $47

Sarah Tew/CNET For those of you looking to pick up a new laptop, this is as good a time as any. Might be worth crosschecking the deals available with our Asus laptop reviews, which you can find here

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones are the absolute gold standard, so if you've been waiting for these to go on sale now is the time! Go go go! You're saving $200 on these. Unreal.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're not a Bose fan, these Sony noise cancelling headphones might be your best bet. According to some, they're the best in the market.



$299 is an absolute dynamite price for these headphones.

Juan Garzon / CNET 10% might not seem like much of a discount, but Apple products are rarely discounted, so if you've been after a pair of AirPods now might be the time to bite.

Amazon Well this is a pretty ridiculous price for an Echo Dot. Just buy one, chuck it in your bathroom or something. to keep you entertained.

Amazon You can pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for just $150. It's the thinnest, lightest version yet. Also, books are good. Big fan.

Chris Monroe/CNET We love the Echo Show 8. In fact, in our review for the device we called it the "the best Amazon smart display, period".



This an incredible price for a very cool device. Jump on it.

Amazon A nice little combo deal that will save you $49. Hard to argue with that.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is sorta like the Netflix of books. If you're a big reader it's fantastic deal. On this deal, it's free for three months, then it'll cost you $13.99 per month. Worth a try for sure.

If reading's not your thing, why not try Audible instead. I've long thought about getting into audio books, especially now that podcasts are such a huge thing. This is a great chance to trial Audible out for 3 months.