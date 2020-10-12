Prime Day deals in Australia: Apple AirPods, Beats Studio 3 headphones for 20% off, Echo Dot for $34

Deal Savings Price















Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is literally days away and this time round us folks in Australia have an advantage! Australians will get some additional time for bargains. Prime Day kicks off in Australia midnight AEST on Oct. 13 but ends at the end of Oct. 14 Pacific Time, giving Australians a few more hours to shop.

A Few Tips

Some deals are already available, like this limited time offer, a four-month Amazon Music subscription for a dollar.



Heaps and heaps of Amazon devices are now very much on sale.

The below deals are all specific to Amazon Australia, and we'll be updating as we find more, but that shouldn't stop you from checking out some of the deals on Amazon US

Stay tuned to this post, we'll be updating with new deals as they arrive.

Juan Garzon / CNET We still love Apple AirPods here at CNET and this is as good a chance as any to pick them up at a decent price.

Apple Beats We reckon this is one of the highest performing sets of Beats headphones. If you're looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones you could do a lot worse.

Amazon Well this is a pretty ridiculous price for an Echo Dot. Just buy one, chuck it in your bathroom or something. to keep you entertained.

Amazon You can pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for just $150. It's the thinnest, lightest version yet. Also, books are good. Big fan.

Neewer For those of you brushing up on your TikToks, might as well take it to the next level with a ring light.

Chris Monroe/CNET We love the Echo Show 8. In fact, in our review for the device we called it the "the best Amazon smart display, period".



This an incredible price for a very cool device. Jump on it.

Amazon A nice little combo deal that will save you $49. Hard to argue with that.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is sorta like the Netflix of books. If you're a big reader it's fantastic deal. On this deal, it's free for three months, then it'll cost you $13.99 per month. Worth a try for sure.

If reading's not your thing, why not try Audible instead. I've long thought about getting into audio books, especially now that podcasts are such a huge thing. This is a great chance to trial Audible out for 3 months.