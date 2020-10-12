CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day deals in Australia: Apple AirPods, Beats Studio 3 headphones for 20% off, Echo Dot for $34

Prime day Australian deals are up and running!

Now's as good a time as any to pick one up.

 Chris Monroe/CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day is literally days away and this time round us folks in Australia have an advantage! Australians will get some additional time for bargains. Prime Day kicks off in Australia midnight AEST on Oct. 13 but ends at the end of Oct. 14 Pacific Time, giving Australians a few more hours to shop.

A Few Tips

  • Some deals are already available, like this limited time offer, a four-month Amazon Music subscription for a dollar.
  • Heaps and heaps of Amazon devices are now very much on sale.
  • The below deals are all specific to Amazon Australia, and we'll be updating as we find more, but that shouldn't stop you from checking out some of the deals on Amazon US.  But in advance of the big day, here are some deals that we know are coming on the Australian site.
  • Stay tuned to this post, we'll be updating with new deals as they arrive.

Apple AirPods with charging case

Save 20%
Juan Garzon / CNET

We still love Apple AirPods here at CNET and this is as good a chance as any to pick them up at a decent price. 

Beats by Dr.DRE Wireless Headphones Studio3

Save 20%
Apple Beats

We reckon this is one of the highest performing sets of Beats headphones. If you're looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones you could do a lot worse.

Echo Dot (Third Gen)

57% off at $34
Amazon

Well this is a pretty ridiculous price for an Echo Dot. Just buy one, chuck it in your bathroom or something. to keep you entertained.

Kindle Paperwhite

Save $50
Amazon

You can pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for just $150. It's the thinnest, lightest version yet. Also, books are good. Big fan.

Neewer 12-inch Inner/14-inch Outer LED Ring

Save 20%
Neewer

For those of you brushing up on your TikToks, might as well take it to the next level with a ring light. 

Amazon Echo Show 8

Save $100
Chris Monroe/CNET

We love the Echo Show 8. In fact, in our review for the device we called it the "the best Amazon smart display, period". 

This an incredible price for a very cool device. Jump on it.

Echo Dot (Third Gen) plus Fire TV Stick Lite

Save $49
Amazon

A nice little combo deal that will save you $49. Hard to argue with that.

Kindle Unlimited

Free for 3 months
Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is sorta like the Netflix of books. If you're a big reader it's fantastic deal. On this deal, it's free for three months, then it'll cost you $13.99 per month. Worth a try for sure.

Audible

3 months for free!

If reading's not your thing, why not try Audible instead. I've long thought about getting into audio books, especially now that podcasts are such a huge thing. This is a great chance to trial Audible out for 3 months.

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite

Save 13%
Amazon

If you're looking to set-up a decent home security system, the Ring Stick Up Cam Elite is a decent enough place to start. Especially at this price.

