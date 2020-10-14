Vitamix

Vitamix is the Peloton of blenders. The Sonos. The Apple. It's the top-tier, premium brand in its space, with prices to match and rare discounts. That's what makes this deal especially exciting: Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's $91 off the regular refurb price and $170 off the price of a new one.

This is an "Amazon Renewed" product, meaning Amazon proper will cover you for 90 days if anything goes wrong (or you just want a refund). However, you also get a full three-year warranty from Vitamix, same as you'd get with a new one. (CNET investigated reconditioned Vitamix blenders last year, so check that out if you want to learn more.)

Unlike some models, this one employs a low-profile design, meaning it should fit under kitchen cabinets. It offers 10 variable speeds and a dishwasher-safe lid and container.

One of the Vitamix claims-to-fame is soup: While blending, the blades heat up enough to turn cold ingredients into hot soup within about six minutes.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but over 2,900 Amazon buyers of this reconditioned model collectively rated it 4.7 stars out of 5. If you've been lusting after a Vitamix but put off by its sky-high pricing, this is about as good as it gets.

