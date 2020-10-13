Govee

True story: Three nights ago, I heard an alarm sound coming from my kitchen. At first I couldn't fathom what it might be, but then I remembered: Earlier this year I placed a water-leak sensor under the sink. And it was going off. And it was because water was dripping from the base of the faucet.

How long would it have been until I'd noticed the leak myself? Probably not before some real damage had been done. So, yeah, I'm pretty glad I bought these things. You should, too, especially while this Prime Day lightning deal is happening: For a very limited time, and while supplies last, the with the on-page $5-off coupon. Regular price: $50.

The kit employs a Wi-Fi hub that plugs into any outlet and three battery-powered sensors. The batteries are included and installed; you just pull a tab to activate the sensor. Although it took me two tries to get the hub properly connected to my home network, after that it was smooth sailing. (Your mileage may vary; if you look at the user reviews, you'll see that some people had difficulty getting everything set up.)

Read more: Best mesh Wi-Fi system of 2020

In addition to the kitchen, I put one of the sensors alongside my basement water-softener system and one under the master-bathroom sink. Initially, I'd tested one by placing it on a plate with just a little water on it. In a matter of seconds, its loud (but not deafening) alarm sounded. A few seconds after that, I received a notification on my phone. And in my inbox I found yet another notification.

The sensors also have built-in drip detectors on top, so if you place one directly underneath a potential leak source (such as a faucet), it'll catch those, too. Need more than three sensors? The system can accommodate expansion.

Here's the potential deal-breaker for some buyers: The kit requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network; it can't work on those that run only at 5GHz. (My Eero system can do both simultaneously, one reason I'm glad I spent a little extra when choosing a mesh network.)

This thing has absolutely paid for itself already. Not saying it's foolproof, merely that I have much greater peace of mind where water leaks are concerned -- and clear evidence that it works as advertissed.

Your thoughts?

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new price and availability.

Read More: All the latest Amazon coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.