Prime Day deal: Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get a $10 Amazon credit

Amazon

Amazon continues to play it fast and loose with the definition of "Prime Day," which is actually two days (July 15-16) and is not, in fact, confined to those two days.

Rather, there are all sorts of Prime Day deals available right now, and Amazon just announced another one for Prime subscribers: From now through July 16, when you spend at least $10 at a participating Whole Foods store or Prime Now, you'll get a $10 credit you can use for Amazon.com purchases.

As you might expect, a few exclusions apply: That initial $10 spend can't include alcohol, gift cards, stamps or sales tax.

But here's the really important bit of fine print: The $10 credit you receive must be used for an Amazon purchase between 12 a.m. (PT) on July 15, 2019 and 11:59 p.m. (PT) on July 17, 2019. In other words, during Prime Day (or the day after). You can find the full terms and conditions on Amazon's Whole Foods Prime Day FAQ page.

If you're heading to Whole Foods, make sure to scan your Prime Code (from within the Amazon Prime app) at checkout. That's how you'll receive your $10 credit.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

