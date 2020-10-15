Prime Day dashcam deals still available: A dual dashcam for $120 or a 4K dashcam for $170

Deal Savings Price





Despite the pandemic, traffic in a lot of cities has more or less returned to normal, so we're clearly spending a lot of time on the road. A dashcam is a handy tool for recording everything going on in front of your vehicle, whether it's an erratic driver or a meteor shower raining fireballs from the sky.

Originally on sale during Prime Day, this trio of dashcams are still selling for virtually unbeatable prices now that the big day is in the rearview mirror. There's a dual-camera for ride-sharing drivers, a high-res dashcam with 4K resolution and even a diminutive mini dashcam so small you'll barely know it's affixed to your windshield.

Vantrue If you're a ride-hailing driver, this dashcam is custom-made for you, with both forward- and rear-facing cameras. They can both record video simultaneously. Both are full HD and employ IR LEDs for enhanced night recording. The N2 also includes loop recording, collision detection and optional hard-wired motion detection. It's marked down to $120, but to get that deal you need to check the $40 coupon on the product page and enter promo code VNFYS3AH at checkout.

Vantrue The Vantrue X4 UHD 4K Dash Cam is on sale for $170 when you check the $30 coupon on the product page. This dashcam can record 3,840x2,160 pixels at 30 frames per second or 2,560x1,440 pixels at 60 frames per second, capturing dramatically more detail than a standard HD dashcam. It can shoot day or night thanks to the integrated night vision. The 4K dashcam also has a 24-hour parking monitor that uses motion detectors to start recording if unusual activity takes place around your car.

Vantrue Typically the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is priced at $80, and this $52 pricetag is the lowest price we've seen for this model. To get this deal, claim the $20 coupon on the product page and use promo code V5JFRL47 at checkout. Even for a dashcam, this model is tiny. It measures just 2.5 by 1.5 by 0.9 inches and is designed to suction-cup to your windshield. Feature-wise, it has a full 1,920x1,080-pixel HD resolution, night-vision capabilities, time-lapse recording and loop recording.

