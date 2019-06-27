Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Global superstar Taylor Swift will headline Amazon's Prime Day concert, as the online retailer adds a new entertainment component to one of its biggest shopping days of the year. On Wednesday July 10 at 9 P.M. ET, Swift's performance -- featuring her latest singles ME! and You Need To Calm Down -- will be available to stream around the world for Prime members.

With the release of her single ME! in April, Swift broke a bunch of Amazon Alexa voice records -- and Amazon is likely expecting her upcoming album Lover (released August 23) to break some records of its own. The singer-songwriter will lead an all-female lineup, which will also feature Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G and will be hosted by actor Jane Lynch.

To prepare yourself for the spectacle ahead, you can now ask Alexa to "play the Prime Day Concert playlist," and following the show, you'll be able to tell Alexa to replay the concert via a smart speaker, Fire TV or Echo Show device.

By tuning in to the Prime Day concert, viewers will also get a taste of upcoming Prime Video TV shows with new teaser trailers for Carnival Row, Modern Love, The Boys, Undone and the new seasons of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

But it's not all about the entertainment. Here at CNET, we haven't forgot the true meaning of Prime Day: to shop those sweet bargains until your bank account is empty. We'll be bringing you guides and updates about all the best deals available through Amazon Prime, and let you know whether it's worth dropping your money on that TV or not.