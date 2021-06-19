Prime Day Chromebook deals: The best we've found so far, starting at $169

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is slated to start on Monday (June 21-22), but the good news is you don't have to wait if you want an early Prime Day deal on a Chromebook. The little laptops and two-in-ones that run on Google's Chrome OS are usually available at low prices, which makes picking one up with a Prime Day discount even better.

Retailers have announced their rival sales to Prime Day, including Target's Deal Days running from June 20-22 and Walmart's Deals for Days taking place June 20-23, so they're also a great place to look for a deep discount on storage and more bargains. A few key caveats, however:

We've identified the best available prices we've found below, but they could go lower in the days ahead .

. Prices were accurate at time of publication, but the prices and inventory can fluctuate wildly during Prime Day sales.

We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all of the best Chromebook deals we've spotted across the web.

Chromebook deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 is a two-in-one, which means you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet. Or you can use it in tent mode, which is nice for video chats or set it up in stand mode with the keyboard facing down on a table or desk for watching movies or giving presentations. Basically, this design gives you the flexibility to do more with this Chromebook than the typical clamshell design. It also comes with a pen for drawing and writing on the screen and it stores in the body so you always have it handy. This was once one of Samsung's premium models at $500 and it still regularly sells for more than $400. This is the lowest price I've seen in a while. It only has 32GB of built-in storage, but there is a microSD card slot for expansion. Read our Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review.

Samsung This Samsung Chromebook 4 has similar components to what you would find in the average school-issued Chromebook with one big exception: Its display. Unlike the small 11.6-inch 1,366x768-pixel displays typical of school Chromebooks, this has a 15.6-inch full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. This gives your kids much more room to navigate the educational websites they'll need to work in every day. Its 32GB of storage is a bit limiting, though, so you may want the step-up model with 64GB of storage that's just $50 on Amazon.

HP Don't think twice about this Chromebook's low price. Chrome OS doesn't need much to make it run smoothly compared to Windows and MacOS. That's why they make great laptops for basic tasks. This HP has more storage than you'd typically find at this price, but it does have an 11.6-inch 1366x768-resolution display.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Chromebooks can be tablets, too. The Duet was one of my favorites from last year and it's still a great deal in 2021. It's a 10.1-inch tablet that comes with a back cover with a built-in kickstand and a magnetic detachable keyboard with a touchpad. It's perfect for enjoying the best of the web, playing Android games or banging out some email or catching up on work anywhere. Read our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review.