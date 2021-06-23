Prime Day Chromebook deals still available: Lenovo Duet for $230, Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $320

Deal Savings Price















Editor's note, June 23: Prime Day has officially ended at Amazon, but Walmart's sale continues throughout Wednesday. Check out the best Prime Day deals still available, and some other favorite Prime Day deals that are hanging on.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has ended but there are still some lingering bargains to be had on Chromebooks from Samsung, Lenovo, Acer and others.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but the prices and inventory can fluctuate wildly following Prime Day sales. We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all of the best Chromebook deals we've spotted across the web.

Chromebook deals still available

HP Don't think twice about this Chromebook's low price. Chrome OS doesn't need much to make it run smoothly compared to Windows and MacOS. That's why they make great laptops for basic tasks. This HP has more storage than you'd typically find at this price, but it does have an 11.6-inch, 1,366x768-pixel display.

Sarah Tew/CNET Just $20 more than its Prime Day price, Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 is a two-in-one, which means you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet. Or you can use it in tent mode, which is nice for video chats, or set it up in stand mode with the keyboard facing down on a table or desk for watching movies or giving presentations. Basically, this design gives you the flexibility to do more with this Chromebook than the typical clamshell design. It also comes with a pen for drawing and writing on the screen and it has a slot in the body so you always have the pen handy. This was once one of Samsung's premium models at $500 and it still regularly sells for more than $400. This is the lowest price I've seen in a while. It only has 32GB of built-in storage, but there is a microSD card slot for expansion. Read our Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review.

Samsung This Samsung Chromebook 4 has similar components to what you would find in the average school-issued Chromebook with one big exception: its screen. Unlike the small 11.6-inch, 1,366x768-pixel displays typical of school Chromebooks, this has a 15.6-inch, full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. This gives your kids much more room to navigate the educational websites they'll need to work in every day. It's price went up $20 since Prime Day ended, but it's still a bargain at this price.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Chromebooks can be tablets, too. The Duet was one of my favorites from last year and it's still a great deal in 2021. It's a 10.1-inch tablet that comes with a back cover with a built-in kickstand and a magnetic detachable keyboard with a touchpad. It's perfect for enjoying the best of the web, playing Android games or banging out some email or catching up on work anywhere. Read our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review.

Chromebook deals no longer available

Lenovo The price of an 11.6-inch Chromebook, but with a 1080p full-HD 14-inch display. It also has 64GB of storage, double what you typically find on $200 models.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo makes a lot of Chromebooks, which is why there are several on this list. The 13.3-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is a bargain even when it's not discounted. It's a two-in-one, but it's more a laptop than a tablet. With the Flex 5, you're getting a larger display, a full-size backlit keyboard and better everyday performance with its 10th-gen Core i3 processor. Read our Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The C433 is a lightweight, full-HD, 14-inch two-in-one Chromebook with an Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage all wrapped up in a metal body. Thanks to the slim bezels around the screen, this is the same size as an older 13-inch model, but with a bigger display. It even has a backlit keyboard -- a rarity once you dip below this price. This is a premium Chromebook at a more budget-friendly price.