Prime Day Apple Watch deals: Save up to $120 on Series 6, up to $39 on Apple Watch SE right now

Amazon Prime Day is just a few hours away -- officially starting tonight at midnight PT -- but major sales have already started, including some big discounts on the globally popular Apple Watch. Working seamlessly with your iPhone, an Apple Watch has many potential uses, from giving you better access to your music and notifications to offering you tools that can help you get fit and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Right now, you can save $120 on the current Series 6 at Amazon and Best Buy -- albeit just the 40mm Product Red version. Other versions of the Series 6 are discounted by $70 under the Apple Store price, which -- historically speaking -- is a very good price. Amazon also has strong discounts on the both sizes of the step-down Apple Watch SE.

Apple The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $120 discount at Best Buy and Amazon on the 40mm Product Red model, and up to $70 off on other models. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can also save $79 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon. The discount is available only in the Product Red Model. At Best Buy and Walmart, you can save $70 on Apple's pricing, with Best Buy offering the discount in the same five color options as the 40mm mode and Walmart in red and white.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. The best deal we're seeing right now is $40 off at Amazon on some colors of the 40mm version. Read our Apple Watch SE review.