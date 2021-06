Prime Day Apple: Best deals on Apple Watch Series 6, 2020 MacBook Pro and more

Deal Savings Price











Amazon Prime Day 2021 is into its second day and, if you're looking to score a deal on Apple devices, this is the best time of the year outside Black Friday to do so. We're keeping a close eye on the Apple deals Amazon and competitors are offering on items such as iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and more.

Rivals to the Amazon Prime Day sale include Target's Deal Days running from June 20 to 22 and Walmart's Deals for Days taking place June 20 to 23, so you have a few options when it comes to making great savings on Apple products.

Below, you'll find our favorite Apple deals across all categories. You can also check out our lists for the best Prime Day deals on smartwatches, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Beats headphones. Two important things to keep in mind: Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate. And, just as importantly, the prices here could dip even lower once these sales hit their stride today and afterwards.

Apple deals available now

Juan Garzon/CNET Since its release in 2020, Apple's newest iPad has frequently fluctuated in price between $300 and $330, so it's a good idea to grab one around Prime Day before the price surges again. With its speedy processor and compatibility with trackpads and keyboards, CNET's Scott Stein calls the new-and-improved basic tablet "the best iPad value by far."

Sarah Tew/CNET For just under $200, you can invest in a pair of Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. The sound is crisp, the fit is snug and the noise cancellation really works. Read our AirPods Pro review.

César Salza/CNET en Español The Apple Watch is essentially a wearable iPhone, and the Series 6 might even have the iPhone beat in one respect: The screen stays on so you can glance at it anytime.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The baseline MacBook Air is more or less "always" on sale for $50 off at Amazon and elsewhere, and sometimes dips down to $100 off ($900 total). But the better buy is the step-up MacBook Air model, which offers an improved M1 processor with an eight-core GPU versus the seven cores you get in the base model, as well as double the storage (512GB vs. 256GB). You can get this model in gold at a $100 discount; silver and space gray offer half the savings.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Apple's newest iteration of the MacBook Pro boasts the high-performing M1 chip, running faster than ever and making Mac history with a 20-hour battery life. An aluminum heat spreader replaces the fan, allowing you to run applications without the system overheating and whirring. The 512 GB version normally sells closer to $1,400 on Amazon, so at $1,300 it's a pretty good deal.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for the noise-canceling feature of AirPod Pros but are not a fan of the in-ear design or price tag, you gotta jump on these Beats Pro Solo. Originally retailed at $300, these headphones are now half off. The inclusion of Apple's H1 chip means that it will pair easily with Apple devices just like AirPods. Android users can get this feature via app. Note: It only charges via Lightning port and doesn't come with a cable or adapter to be used as a wired headset. Previously an issue at full price, but we can be more forgiving at this price. Lastly, these are also compatible with Apple Spatial Audio, released last week, if you happen to subscribe to Apple Music. Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro earbuds are as low as $150 in red and $160 for the yellow or moss colors. They've been holding pretty steady at those price points, but note that $150 is just about the lowest we've seen for them.

