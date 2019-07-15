Fancy All-Clad cookware is on sale NOW for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and we can't wait to get our hands on some All-Clad cookware on major discount right now.

All-Clad is one of our favorite luxury cookware brands to splurge on. Beloved by chefs in kitchens around the globe and today only All-Clad is being discounted big during Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set or high-end frying pan set, check out these incredible deals on All-Clad products, available for as much as 30% off for the next nine hours.

This 7-piece set is a great upgrade to your beginner cookware. The set includes a 10-inch frying pan, 8-quart covered stockpot, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, and a 3-quart covered saucepan. All these pieces are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe! They're on sale now for just nine hours during Amazon Prime Day; you won't want to miss this deal!

This set of two stainless steel pans is almost too good to be true! Get these All-Clad frying pans, a 10-inch and a 12-inch, for only $153.99. They even come with a limited lifetime warranty.

This hard anodized aluminum cookware set will ensure even heating every time, and the scratch-free nonstick coating will make cleanups that much easier. Grab this set today on Amazon for $237.97, which includes 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch frying pans, an 8-quart stockpot with a lid, 2.5-quart and 3.5-quart saucepans with lids, and a 4-quart soup pot with a lid.

This brushed stainless steel frying pan set is perfect for all of your searing, browning, and pan-frying needs. Dishwasher-safe and compatible with all cooktops, these pieces are a must-have.