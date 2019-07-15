Fancy All-Clad cookware is on sale NOW for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and we can't wait to get our hands on some All-Clad cookware on major discount right now.
All-Clad is one of our favorite luxury cookware brands to splurge on. Beloved by chefs in kitchens around the globe and today only All-Clad is being discounted big during Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set or high-end frying pan set, check out these incredible deals on All-Clad products, available for as much as 30% off for the next nine hours.
Read more: Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on kitchen tools & appliances
All-Clad D3 7-piece stainless steel cookware set, $350 on Amazon
This 7-piece set is a great upgrade to your beginner cookware. The set includes a 10-inch frying pan, 8-quart covered stockpot, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, and a 3-quart covered saucepan. All these pieces are dishwasher-safe and oven-safe! They're on sale now for just nine hours during Amazon Prime Day; you won't want to miss this deal!
All-Clad D3 stainless steel frying pan set, $154 on Amazon
This set of two stainless steel pans is almost too good to be true! Get these All-Clad frying pans, a 10-inch and a 12-inch, for only $153.99. They even come with a limited lifetime warranty.
All-Clad HA1 8-piece nonstick cookware set, $238 on Amazon
This hard anodized aluminum cookware set will ensure even heating every time, and the scratch-free nonstick coating will make cleanups that much easier. Grab this set today on Amazon for $237.97, which includes 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch frying pans, an 8-quart stockpot with a lid, 2.5-quart and 3.5-quart saucepans with lids, and a 4-quart soup pot with a lid.
All-Clad D5 stainless steel 8-inch and 10-inch cookware set, $154 on Amazon
This brushed stainless steel frying pan set is perfect for all of your searing, browning, and pan-frying needs. Dishwasher-safe and compatible with all cooktops, these pieces are a must-have.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: Fancy All-Clad cookware is on sale NOW for Prime Day
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.