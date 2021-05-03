Prime Day 2021: We know when it's happening

Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Until last week, we fully expected a return to July (following last year's pandemic-related delay to October). During a quarterly earnings call, however, Amazon confirmed that Prime Day will take place before the end of the second quarter -- and that means before the end of June.

The exact dates are still unknown, but we can speculate. Father's Day 2021 is on Sunday, June 20, so there's a chance Amazon might choose the Tuesday and Wednesday after that (June 22-23). Or, we might be looking at the week prior, effectively allowing the sale to coincide with last-minute Father's Day shopping. Of course, it could happen earlier in June. (Random thought: Is Vegas taking odds on all this?)

Whatever happens, we're continuing to closely track all the Prime Day dates and deals. For now, see below for some educated guesses about Prime Day 2021. And check for updates right from the horse's mouth.

When is Prime Day 2021? For one thing, it hasn't been just "a day" for years. It will likely span several days, with a batch of early discounts leading up to the main event. As noted above, Prime Day typically occurs in early July -- but this year it's looking like June. The date isn't set until Amazon makes it official.

What will be on sale during Prime Day 2021? As always, anything and everything. But this is definitely the time of year to look for deep discounts on Amazon gear, including: Echo smart speakers and displays

Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks

Fire tablets

Kindle e-readers

Ring security devices

Eero networking products Granted, that stuff goes on sale all the time, but the absolute lowest prices are usually reserved for Prime Day (and Black Friday). We also typically see better-than-usual deals on things like Instant Pots, Apple AirPods, Bose headphones and Roku streamers. Make no mistake: This might be Amazon's party, but plenty of other stores and sellers will be getting in on the action.

What Prime Day deals can I get right now? There are no Prime Day deals right now, obviously, but there are plenty of everyday deals. You can also hit up Amazon's Daily Deals page, where the retailer markets its limited-time and semipermanent offers. Spoiler alert: Deal quality varies widely from day to day.

