Prime Day 2021: All the best deals

Welcome to Prime Day Day 2. That means you have less than a day to cash in on all of the amazing deals still available at Amazon. And Walmart. And all the other retailers holding "anti" Prime Day sales. We've been spending our recent hours (and days) pulling together the best deals, and slotting them into various categories and interests. And here's the legend to that map: All of those links in one easy place.
Reminder: Prime Day sales on Amazon officially end at midnight PT, 3 a.m. ET. Best Walmart Prime Day deals: Save on Google Pixel Buds, Beats headphones and more runs through Wednesday, June 23. And Best Buy has price cuts right now, too.
Best Prime Day deals
Some of our top picks right now:
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot (3rd-gen) bundle: $45 (save $55)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248 (save $102)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) + free smart bulb: $25 (save $40)
- Vitamix 5200 blender: $279 (save $271)
- AirPods Pro: $190 (save $59 vs. Apple Store)
See all the best Prime Day deals, with an emphasis on value.
Additional big Prime Day deals, including some higher-priced products.
Prime Day headphone deals
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $229 (save $170)
- Earfun Noise-canceling earbuds: $45 (save $35)
- Jabra Elite 45h: $55 (save $45)
Prime Day deals from Walmart and Best Buy
- Best Walmart Prime Day deals: save on Google pixel buds, Beats headphones and more
- Best Buy's Prime Day sale: Apple Watch, Razer Bundle, 7 Series Samsung and more
Prime Day deals by price
Prime Day Apple deals
- Prime Day Apple MacBook deals: save $149 on MacBook Air m1, $199 on Macbook Pro m1
- Best Prime Day Airpods deals: Apple Airpods at $119, Airpods Pro for $190
- Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals: save up to $79 on Series 6 right now
- Prime Day iPad best deals: save $79 off the iPad air, $50 off the 2021 iPad and more
Prime Day gaming deals
- Prime Day Nintendo Switch best deals: Save on Luigi's Mansion 3, Zelda, Mario and more
- Best Prime Day gaming hardware deals: Laptops, keyboards and more
- Best Prime Day deals on board games
Prime Day PC deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals: $120 off Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, Lenovo Chromebook c330 for $70 off
Prime Day tech deals by category
- Best Prime Day 2021 phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, S21, OnePlus 8T 5G, Google Pixel
- The best Prime Day TV deals
- The best Prime Day Fire TV, Roku and streaming video deals
- The best Prime Day deals on iPads and Fire tablets
- Best Prime Day deals on laptops
- The best deals on external hard drives and SSDs
- Best Prime Day deals on routers and mesh networking
- Newest Prime Day smartwatch deals on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Fitbit
- Best Prime Day monitor deals from Samsung, LG, Acer and more
- Prime Day TV deals: save on LG, Vizio, Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV and more
- Air fryer deals for Prime Day: Ninja, Cuisinart and Cosori ovens get major discounts
- Best Ring deals of Prime Day 2021: Ring doorbell bundle for $55 off, Ring alarm 8-piece kit for $100 off
- Best Prime Day 2021 soundbar, speaker and home audio deals
- Prime Day Fitbit deals: lowest ever prices on Sense, Inspire, Ace 2
- Best Prime Day dash cam deals
Prime Day headphones deals
- Best Prime Day Airpods deals: Apple Airpods at $119, Airpods Pro for $190
- Get Amazon's new Echo Buds for $80, their lowest price ever
- Sony Prime Day headphone deals: $102 off excellent WH-1000XM4 and more
- Bose noise cancelling headphones 700 are $150 off for Prime Day
Prime Day smartwatch deals
- Best Buy's Prime Day sale: price drop on Apple Watch, segway scooter, Sony headphones and more
- Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals: save up to $79 on Series 6 right now
- Best Samsung Prime Day deals: save $100 on Galaxy S21 Plus, $150 on Galaxy Watch 3
- Prime Day Fitbit deals: lowest ever prices on Sense, Inspire, Ace 2
Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day iPad deals: save $100 on the 2021 iPad pro
- Best Prime Day deals under $50: $45 Fire HD 8 tablet, $45 Echo Show 5, $38 Anker Life headphones and more
- Prime Day Fire tablet deals: get record low prices on Fire HD 10 and HD 8
- Prime Day Kids tablet deals: Save 50% on Amazon Fire HD Kids
Check back often for links to new content and current sale pricing as these sales unfold.